Compass Ion Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 449,727 Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 449,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,243,000. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 6.7% of Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 418,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,040,000 after acquiring an additional 199,018 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 30,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.20. 156,926 shares of the stock were exchanged. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $29.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.61.

