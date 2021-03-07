Compound Price Reaches $486.45 on Exchanges (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. During the last seven days, Compound has traded 25.2% higher against the dollar. Compound has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion and $178.12 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound token can currently be purchased for about $486.45 or 0.00954282 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000133 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000050 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000035 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,654,548 tokens. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Compound Token Trading

