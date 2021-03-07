Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Short Interest Update

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 713,200 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the January 28th total of 871,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 274,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Comtech Telecommunications in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Comtech Telecommunications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 342.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,315 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,887 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications during the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications during the 3rd quarter worth about $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMTL opened at $28.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Comtech Telecommunications has a 1-year low of $11.48 and a 1-year high of $29.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $704.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.29.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($3.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($3.26). Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $135.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Comtech Telecommunications will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Comtech Telecommunications’s payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

About Comtech Telecommunications

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

