Conceal (CCX) Market Cap Hits $1.57 Million

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded up 39.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 7th. One Conceal coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000303 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Conceal has a market cap of $1.57 million and $33,086.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Conceal has traded up 57.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,661.72 or 1.00193662 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00037695 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00011274 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $480.69 or 0.00950659 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $211.19 or 0.00417670 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.27 or 0.00305092 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004296 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.87 or 0.00078861 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00037995 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00005697 BTC.

Conceal Profile

Conceal (CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 18,603,972 coins and its circulating supply is 10,218,476 coins. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

