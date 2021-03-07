Conceal Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $31,731.00 (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. Conceal has a total market capitalization of $1.84 million and $31,731.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Conceal has traded 69.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Conceal coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000357 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,397.01 or 0.99974625 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00038584 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00011358 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $479.19 or 0.00950580 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.10 or 0.00424715 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.38 or 0.00302278 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004294 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.15 or 0.00077659 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00037654 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00005724 BTC.

Conceal Profile

Conceal (CRYPTO:CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 18,606,541 coins and its circulating supply is 10,222,089 coins. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

