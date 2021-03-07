Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) & Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Critical Contrast

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) and Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

Get Concert Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This table compares Concert Pharmaceuticals and Cara Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Concert Pharmaceuticals -921.38% -55.20% -44.83% Cara Therapeutics -360.35% -64.36% -53.22%

This is a summary of recent ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals and Cara Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Concert Pharmaceuticals 0 0 5 0 3.00 Cara Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Concert Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 238.16%. Cara Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $34.50, indicating a potential upside of 90.71%. Given Concert Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Concert Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Cara Therapeutics.

Volatility & Risk

Concert Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cara Therapeutics has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.7% of Concert Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.0% of Cara Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.1% of Concert Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Cara Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Concert Pharmaceuticals and Cara Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Concert Pharmaceuticals $1.08 million 185.00 -$78.17 million ($3.29) -1.89 Cara Therapeutics $19.89 million 45.36 -$106.37 million ($2.49) -7.27

Concert Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cara Therapeutics. Cara Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Concert Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Concert Pharmaceuticals beats Cara Therapeutics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune and central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of alopecia areata; CTP-692, a selective deuterium-modified analog of the endogenous amino acid and D-serine that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease. The company has strategic collaborations with Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Cipla Technologies; Processa Pharmaceuticals; and Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Concert Pharmaceuticals was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells. Its lead product candidate includes KORSUVA (CR845/ difelikefalin) injection, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe chronic kidney disease-associated pruritus (CKD-aP) undergoing hemodialysis. The company is also developing Oral KORSUVA (CR845/difelikefalin), which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pruritus in stage III-V CKD patients; in Phase II clinical trial for treating pruritus chronic liver disease; and in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pruritus associated with atopic dermatitis. In addition, it is developing CR845/difelikefalin Injection, which has completed Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of acute post-operative pain. The company has license agreements with Maruishi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845/difelikefalin for acute pain and uremic pruritus in Japan; and Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corporation to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845/difelikefalin in South Korea. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.