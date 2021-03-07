Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Short Interest Update

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,420,000 shares, a growth of 31.5% from the January 28th total of 1,840,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total value of $1,395,786.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STZ. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 283.1% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 15,601 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1,319.7% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 38,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,358,000 after purchasing an additional 36,093 shares during the period. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $495,000. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

STZ opened at $217.01 on Friday. Constellation Brands has a 12-month low of $104.28 and a 12-month high of $242.62. The stock has a market cap of $42.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $223.56 and a 200-day moving average of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.20%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STZ. Argus increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $218.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.18.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

