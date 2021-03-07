Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.67.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $26.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 15.81, a quick ratio of 15.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 2.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.47. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $50.90.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts predict that Constellation Pharmaceuticals will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Constellation Pharmaceuticals news, Director Mark A. Goldsmith sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $140,780.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Emma Reeve sold 5,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $200,829.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,359.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,213 shares of company stock valued at $1,682,089 over the last 90 days. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 152.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 60,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 833,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,890,000 after purchasing an additional 169,776 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 10,250 shares during the period.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. Its lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

