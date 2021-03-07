Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Shares Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) by 176.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,010,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 644,500 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.74% of Constellium worth $14,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sirios Capital Management L P raised its position in shares of Constellium by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 10,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Constellium during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Constellium by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 35,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Constellium during the 4th quarter worth approximately $729,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Constellium during the 4th quarter worth approximately $906,000. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSTM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Securities downgraded Constellium from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of CSTM stock opened at $14.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.43. Constellium SE has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $15.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.26 and a beta of 2.58.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. Constellium had a negative return on equity of 23.21% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Constellium SE will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

