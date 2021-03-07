Content Value Network (CVNT) Trading 73.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Content Value Network (CURRENCY:CVNT) traded down 98.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. One Content Value Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Content Value Network has traded down 73.5% against the U.S. dollar. Content Value Network has a market cap of $2.34 million and approximately $33.00 worth of Content Value Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00055365 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $402.06 or 0.00791114 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00008465 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00026945 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00059632 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00029834 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00041825 BTC.

Content Value Network Coin Profile

Content Value Network (CVNT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 17th, 2018. Content Value Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Content Value Network’s official Twitter account is @CvnOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Content Value Network’s official website is cvn.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CVN will make its rulebook, SDK, and API open to a third-party developer, aiming to create a fully functional ecosystem with multiple industrial partners. CVN also looks to building use cases involving digital resources such as video, software, music, pictures, and games, as well as creating decentralized apps pivoting on CVN tokens. With 15 million registered users, YYeTs will also initiate distribution and development on CVN public blockchain. Creating the first DAPP on CVN network, YYeTs will make available functions such as decentralized content distribution, storage, and transfer, as well as CVN’s content motivation system. “

Buying and Selling Content Value Network

