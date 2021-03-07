ContentBox (BOX) Hits Market Cap of $2.83 Million

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded up 10.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. Over the last seven days, ContentBox has traded up 13.8% against the US dollar. One ContentBox token can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. ContentBox has a market cap of $2.83 million and $4.65 million worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00009880 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.45 or 0.00435126 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000045 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 31.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded 35% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000513 BTC.

About ContentBox

ContentBox (CRYPTO:BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,418,382,470 tokens. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox

Buying and Selling ContentBox

