ContentBox (BOX) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $10.49 Million

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded up 20.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. In the last seven days, ContentBox has traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ContentBox token can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ContentBox has a market cap of $3.01 million and $10.49 million worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ContentBox alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00010090 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $231.71 or 0.00456090 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000034 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded up 76.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ContentBox

ContentBox (CRYPTO:BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,418,382,470 tokens. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one . ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ContentBox Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContentBox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ContentBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ContentBox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.