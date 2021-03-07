Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have issued reports on CTTAY. UBS Group raised Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

OTCMKTS:CTTAY opened at $14.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.89. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 1.74.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Automotive Technologies, Vehicle Networking and Information Business Area, Rubber Technologies, Connected Mobility Â- Hardware, and Powertrain Technologies divisions.

