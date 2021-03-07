CONTRACOIN (CTCN) Price Tops $0.33

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 7th. One CONTRACOIN coin can now be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000650 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CONTRACOIN has traded 33.4% lower against the dollar. CONTRACOIN has a market cap of $10.28 million and $119,310.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 129% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00029310 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.89 or 0.00215658 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000191 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00009794 BTC.

CONTRACOIN Profile

CONTRACOIN (CRYPTO:CTCN) is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,352,472 coins. CONTRACOIN’s official website is www.contracoin.network . CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

Buying and Selling CONTRACOIN

