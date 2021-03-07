Contrasting Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) & Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC)

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) and Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Ecopetrol and Antero Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ecopetrol 11.48% 7.14% 2.96% Antero Resources -58.04% -2.17% -0.99%

This table compares Ecopetrol and Antero Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ecopetrol $21.45 billion 1.28 $19.24 billion $2.01 6.63 Antero Resources $4.41 billion 0.67 -$340.13 million ($0.14) -70.57

Ecopetrol has higher revenue and earnings than Antero Resources. Antero Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ecopetrol, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.5% of Ecopetrol shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.1% of Antero Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of Antero Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Ecopetrol and Antero Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ecopetrol 1 2 2 0 2.20 Antero Resources 2 4 7 0 2.38

Ecopetrol currently has a consensus target price of $13.10, indicating a potential downside of 1.65%. Antero Resources has a consensus target price of $5.99, indicating a potential downside of 39.36%. Given Ecopetrol’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ecopetrol is more favorable than Antero Resources.

Risk and Volatility

Ecopetrol has a beta of 1.86, indicating that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Antero Resources has a beta of 4.57, indicating that its share price is 357% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ecopetrol beats Antero Resources on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol S.A. operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels segments. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas. It also transports and distributes hydrocarbons and derivative products. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 9,106 kilometers of crude oil and multi-purpose pipelines. In addition, the company manufactures and commercializes polypropylene resins, compounds, and masterbatches; and offers refined and petrochemical products, and biofuels, as well as industrial service sales to customers. It has operations in Colombia, the United States, Asia, Central America and the Caribbean, Europe, South America, and internationally. Ecopetrol S.A. has a strategic alliance with Occidental Petroleum Corporation. The company was formerly known as Empresa Colombiana de PetrÃ³leos and changed its name to Ecopetrol S.A. in June 2003. Ecopetrol S.A. was founded in 1948 and is based in BogotÃ¡, Colombia.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale. It also owned and operated 324 miles of gas gathering pipelines in the Marcellus Shale; 17 compressor stations in the Marcellus Shale; 110 miles of low-pressure and high-pressure gathering pipelines in the Utica Shale; 8 miles of high-pressure pipelines; and 2 compressor stations in the Utica Shale. The company had estimated proved reserves of 18.9 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent, including 11.5 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 652 million barrels of assumed recovered ethane; 540 million barrels of primarily propane, isobutane, normal butane, and natural gasoline; and 42 million barrels of oil. The company was formerly known as Antero Resources Appalachian Corporation and changed its name to Antero Resources Corporation in June 2013. Antero Resources Corporation was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

