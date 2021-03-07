Contrasting Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) & Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) and Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Inari Medical and Axonics Modulation Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inari Medical 0 1 5 0 2.83 Axonics Modulation Technologies 0 0 7 0 3.00

Inari Medical currently has a consensus price target of $87.67, suggesting a potential downside of 6.49%. Axonics Modulation Technologies has a consensus price target of $63.13, suggesting a potential upside of 11.61%. Given Axonics Modulation Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Axonics Modulation Technologies is more favorable than Inari Medical.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Inari Medical and Axonics Modulation Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inari Medical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Axonics Modulation Technologies $13.82 million 162.92 -$79.93 million ($2.80) -20.20

Inari Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Axonics Modulation Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.8% of Inari Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.2% of Axonics Modulation Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 25.7% of Axonics Modulation Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Inari Medical and Axonics Modulation Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inari Medical N/A N/A N/A Axonics Modulation Technologies -76.62% -28.05% -23.44%

Summary

Axonics Modulation Technologies beats Inari Medical on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It produces ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism. The company was formerly known as Inceptus Newco1 Inc. and changed its name to Inari Medical, Inc. in September 2013. Inari Medical, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Axonics Modulation Technologies

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc., a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence, and non-obstructive urinary retention. Its proprietary rechargeable SNM System (r-SNM) delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction. The company was formerly known as American Restorative Medicine, Inc. and changed its name to Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. in August 2013. Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Irvine, California.

