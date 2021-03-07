Contrasting Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) and Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO)

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) and Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Organovo alerts:

48.7% of Organovo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.9% of Translate Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of Organovo shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of Translate Bio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Organovo and Translate Bio’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Organovo $2.20 million 34.55 -$18.71 million N/A N/A Translate Bio $7.80 million 211.82 -$113.29 million ($1.84) -12.08

Organovo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Translate Bio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Organovo and Translate Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Organovo 0 0 0 0 N/A Translate Bio 0 0 8 0 3.00

Translate Bio has a consensus price target of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 43.95%. Given Translate Bio’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Translate Bio is more favorable than Organovo.

Profitability

This table compares Organovo and Translate Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Organovo N/A -71.01% -67.22% Translate Bio -70.38% -27.54% -12.82%

Volatility & Risk

Organovo has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Translate Bio has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Translate Bio beats Organovo on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Organovo Company Profile

Organovo Holdings, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops bioprinted human tissues based on its 3D human tissue platform technology that emulate human biology and diseases. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture. The company offers ExVive human liver tissue and ExVive human kidney tissue used for predictive preclinical testing of drug compounds. It is also developing in vivo liver tissues to treat end-stage liver, life-threatening, and orphan diseases; and NovoTissues liver product using cells from a liver donor and cells from an umbilical cord donor. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Solana Beach, California.

Translate Bio Company Profile

Translate Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. The company was formerly known as RaNA Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Translate Bio, Inc. in June 2017. Translate Bio, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Organovo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organovo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.