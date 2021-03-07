Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) to announce $0.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Core-Mark’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. Core-Mark also posted earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Core-Mark will report full-year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.06. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Core-Mark.

Get Core-Mark alerts:

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 0.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS.

CORE has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Core-Mark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Core-Mark from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Core-Mark currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

In other Core-Mark news, CFO Christopher M. Miller sold 2,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total value of $76,719.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,793.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Brandon sold 2,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total value of $69,154.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,743.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 22,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 21,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CORE traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.08. 333,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,805. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.33. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Core-Mark has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $38.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

About Core-Mark

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Core-Mark (CORE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Core-Mark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core-Mark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.