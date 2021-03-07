Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,783,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27,818 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 6.20% of Core-Mark worth $81,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Core-Mark by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Core-Mark by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 21,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Core-Mark by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 26,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Core-Mark by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Core-Mark in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. 91.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brian Brandon sold 2,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total value of $69,154.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,743.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher M. Miller sold 2,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total value of $76,719.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,793.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CORE shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Core-Mark from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised Core-Mark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

Shares of CORE opened at $37.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 0.38. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.93 and a 1 year high of $38.59.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 0.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts predict that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Core-Mark’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Core-Mark Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

