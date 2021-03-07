CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,253 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.17% of CoreSite Realty worth $9,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 246.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,717,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,347 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 21.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,354,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,850,000 after purchasing an additional 416,766 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 59.1% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 764,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,839,000 after purchasing an additional 283,977 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,080,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,227,000 after purchasing an additional 185,036 shares during the period. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 29.5% in the third quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 763,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,716,000 after acquiring an additional 173,779 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CoreSite Realty news, CEO Paul E. Szurek sold 14,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total transaction of $1,607,159.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,061,822.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $156,279.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,327.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,102 shares of company stock worth $2,300,776 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COR opened at $111.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.01. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $90.07 and a 1-year high of $141.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.86). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 51.47%. The firm had revenue of $154.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is currently 96.47%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on COR shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of CoreSite Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $161.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.33.

CoreSite Realty Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

