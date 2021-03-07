Cormark Comments on GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:GDI)

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) – Stock analysts at Cormark increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for GDI Integrated Facility Services in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.13 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.66. Cormark also issued estimates for GDI Integrated Facility Services’ FY2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

GDI has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities raised their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$52.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$41.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of TSE:GDI opened at C$49.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.14, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.49. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a one year low of C$24.19 and a one year high of C$49.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$43.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$40.97.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Company Profile

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, and carpet cleaning and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and other.

