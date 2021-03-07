Cormark Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Transcontinental (TSE:TCL)

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Transcontinental in a research report issued on Thursday, March 4th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.21 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.18. Cormark also issued estimates for Transcontinental’s FY2022 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

Transcontinental has a 52-week low of C$23.27 and a 52-week high of C$31.95.

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.50. The company had revenue of C$622.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$596.10 million.

Transcontinental Company Profile

Transcontinental Inc is a Canada-based printing company. The Company has operations in print, flexible packaging, publishing and digital media, both in Canada and the United States. The Company’s segments include the Printing and Packaging Sector, and the Media Sector. The Printing and Packaging Sector includes the manufacturing activities of the Company, and generates revenues from various activities, such as the printing of retail flyers, magazines, newspapers, color books, personalized and mass marketing products, and the production of flexible packaging solutions in Canada and the United States.

