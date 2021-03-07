Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Shares Acquired by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 489,433 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,093 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned 0.76% of Cornerstone OnDemand worth $21,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSOD. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. acquired a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand during the 4th quarter worth $193,350,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,794,027 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $211,129,000 after purchasing an additional 612,537 shares in the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand in the third quarter worth about $15,505,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 74.8% in the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 857,166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,167,000 after buying an additional 366,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 34.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,034,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,632,000 after buying an additional 264,217 shares in the last quarter. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Adam L. Miller sold 39,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total value of $1,922,652.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,814,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,727,288.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patricia Coughlin sold 7,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $302,015.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,106,342.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,588 shares of company stock worth $3,271,211. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.10.

Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.79. 400,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,614. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -93.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.58 and its 200 day moving average is $41.48. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $55.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.37. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 51.19%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cornerstone OnDemand

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise people development solution comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

