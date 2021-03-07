Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Acquires 1,001,046 Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,299,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,001,046 shares during the quarter. Melco Resorts & Entertainment comprises 3.7% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owned 1.37% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment worth $116,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,628,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,713,000 after buying an additional 1,287,148 shares in the last quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,223,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,625,000 after buying an additional 1,099,619 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,573,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,795,000 after buying an additional 2,154,014 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,036,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,860,000 after buying an additional 743,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Street Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 107.4% in the 3rd quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,255,000 after buying an additional 2,433,875 shares in the last quarter. 41.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MLCO stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $21.91. 4,598,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,830,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $23.65. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 135.39 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.00 and a 200 day moving average of $17.86.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.20. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 45.84% and a negative net margin of 37.56%. The business had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.82 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Macquarie downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, CLSA upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.23.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

