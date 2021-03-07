Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Acquires 10,778 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 798.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,778 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in CME Group by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth $583,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 27,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in CME Group by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

In other CME Group news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.58, for a total value of $2,151,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,600,047. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Kometer sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.75, for a total transaction of $1,566,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,011,676. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,759 shares of company stock worth $5,125,436. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

NASDAQ:CME traded up $6.90 on Friday, reaching $213.92. The stock had a trading volume of 3,186,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,905,702. The company has a market capitalization of $76.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65 and a beta of 0.46. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.80 and a 1-year high of $220.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $191.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.98.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

