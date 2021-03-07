Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Cuts Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. decreased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,512,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 162,027 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises 5.2% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $164,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSM stock traded up $5.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $120.80. 17,448,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,177,229. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.53, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $42.70 and a twelve month high of $142.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.73.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 37.94%. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.3527 dividend. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 41.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

