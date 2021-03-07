Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lowered its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 507,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187,210 shares during the period. New Oriental Education & Technology Group accounts for about 3.0% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owned 0.30% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group worth $94,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.63.

EDU stock traded up $5.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $182.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,019,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,465. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $181.00 and its 200-day moving average is $167.55. The company has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a PE ratio of 76.98 and a beta of 0.95. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.01 and a 12 month high of $199.74.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

