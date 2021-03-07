Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Decreases Holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 75.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 286,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 867,733 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of StoneCo worth $24,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STNE. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 1st quarter worth $366,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 1st quarter worth $411,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 3rd quarter worth $427,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 3rd quarter worth $302,000. Institutional investors own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on StoneCo from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on StoneCo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. StoneCo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.90.

Shares of STNE traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.67. 4,261,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,906,823. The stock has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 125.69 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.74. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12 month low of $17.72 and a 12 month high of $95.12.

StoneCo Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

