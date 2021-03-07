Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Decreases Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 571,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 75,782 shares during the period. The Charles Schwab comprises 1.0% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $30,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,465,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,434,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701,750 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 7,732.8% in the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,462,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417,906 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 778.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,019,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675,961 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,150,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,174,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407,536 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,394,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,244 shares during the period. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.02. 10,203,951 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,220,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $66.61. The company has a market cap of $117.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.27.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Director William S. Haraf sold 7,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $481,792.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,378,827.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel bought 3,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.08 per share, for a total transaction of $196,634.88. Insiders have sold 1,665,688 shares of company stock worth $95,957,475 over the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SCHW shares. Wolfe Research raised The Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.77.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

