Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,379 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.7% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $52,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,026,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 12.0% in the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.7% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 5,048 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,398,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 6.7% in the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.1% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,082 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL traded up $63.14 on Friday, hitting $2,097.07. 2,654,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,927,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,975.83 and its 200 day moving average is $1,730.49. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $2,145.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $15.35 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,059.56.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

