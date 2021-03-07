Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 41.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,669 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $2,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pinterest by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 18,138 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Pinterest by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 67,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after buying an additional 12,174 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Pinterest by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Pinterest by 488.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on PINS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Pinterest from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Pinterest from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Argus raised Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Pinterest from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.69.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.33, for a total transaction of $7,279,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,279,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 11,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $770,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,696,319 shares of company stock valued at $124,634,809.

Shares of NYSE:PINS traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.14. The stock had a trading volume of 22,084,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,638,540. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $89.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.47 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.03.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.