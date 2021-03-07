Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Grows Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,573,611 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 336,428 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for about 11.6% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Alibaba Group worth $366,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group stock traded up $3.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $233.89. The company had a trading volume of 15,988,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,401,811. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.79. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $169.95 and a 1-year high of $319.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $18.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.55.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

