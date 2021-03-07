Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Grows Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 40.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,614 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $11,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Moody’s by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in Moody’s by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Moody’s in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities raised Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Moody’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.73.

In other Moody’s news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.84, for a total transaction of $318,992.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,850.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 16,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total value of $4,519,403.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at $6,613,767.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MCO stock traded up $9.43 on Friday, reaching $287.44. 1,012,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,278. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $164.19 and a 52 week high of $305.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.95.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.06). Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. Moody’s’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.92%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

