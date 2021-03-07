Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Has $147.46 Million Stock Position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,664,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 609,051 shares during the quarter. Tencent Music Entertainment Group accounts for about 4.7% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owned 0.46% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group worth $147,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE TME traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.15. The company had a trading volume of 16,938,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,299,718. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. The company has a market capitalization of $43.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.91, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $9.22 and a 12-month high of $29.01.

A number of research firms have commented on TME. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Macquarie lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.70.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

