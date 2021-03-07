Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Has $151.29 Million Stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lessened its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,996,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319,488 shares during the period. Fomento Económico Mexicano comprises about 4.8% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owned approximately 0.56% of Fomento Económico Mexicano worth $151,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. 19.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

Shares of FMX stock traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.70. 714,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,994. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $52.91 and a 1 year high of $83.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a PE ratio of 74.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Itau BBA Securities lowered Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays lowered Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

Featured Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX).

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.