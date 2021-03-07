Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Has $17.08 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lowered its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,018 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,979 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $17,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,954,705 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $384,725,000 after purchasing an additional 565,657 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 7,627 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. increased its position in Union Pacific by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 134,822 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $26,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 138,276 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the period. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

NYSE:UNP traded up $8.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $209.71. 3,187,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,984,798. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.62. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $105.08 and a one year high of $221.28. The company has a market cap of $140.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.38.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.