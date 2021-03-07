Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Has $28.21 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lessened its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,446 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,121 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 0.9% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $28,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 42.5% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 124 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UNH. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $371.00 to $454.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stephens upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.82.

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $200,494.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,335,001.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total value of $3,484,459.17. Insiders have sold 37,293 shares of company stock worth $12,886,401 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $13.29 on Friday, reaching $347.10. 4,563,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,524,998. The company has a market capitalization of $329.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $367.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $335.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $330.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

