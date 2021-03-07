Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Has $371.35 Million Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,224,644 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 741,685 shares during the period. JD.com comprises 11.8% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owned approximately 0.29% of JD.com worth $371,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in JD.com by 148.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,039,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $546,304,000 after buying an additional 4,201,988 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in JD.com by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,585,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,721,552,000 after buying an additional 3,362,297 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in JD.com by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,613,578 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $435,670,000 after buying an additional 2,262,301 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in JD.com by 110.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,206,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $326,502,000 after buying an additional 2,209,588 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC boosted its holdings in JD.com by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 4,450,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $345,364,000 after buying an additional 1,200,000 shares during the period. 40.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on JD. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of JD.com from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of JD.com in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of JD.com from $99.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.11.

NASDAQ:JD traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,834,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,879,320. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.57. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.70 and a 1 year high of $108.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.20.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

