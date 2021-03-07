Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Has $64.86 Million Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,136,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,027 shares during the period. Yum China makes up approximately 2.1% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owned about 0.27% of Yum China worth $64,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,789,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447,063 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,772,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,478 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at $79,643,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,233,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,218,000 after buying an additional 1,389,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,337,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,004,000 after buying an additional 1,253,861 shares during the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.14.

YUMC stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.42. 2,356,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,149,019. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.33 and a 52 week high of $64.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a PE ratio of 46.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.15%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

