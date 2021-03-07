Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Has $7.99 Million Stake in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 134.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,337 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owned approximately 0.21% of World Wrestling Entertainment worth $7,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,200,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,826,000 after acquiring an additional 199,981 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,074,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,636,000 after acquiring an additional 81,700 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 447.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 808,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,829,000 after acquiring an additional 660,600 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 26.1% in the third quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC now owns 725,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,341,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 640,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,752,000 after acquiring an additional 88,012 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WWE stock traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.50. 1,357,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,426,185. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 1.42. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.10 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.68.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 14.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is currently 56.47%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WWE. Evercore ISI raised shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.85.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

