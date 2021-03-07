Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Invests $2.05 Million in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the third quarter valued at $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 646.7% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total value of $5,316,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,384,840.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total value of $2,677,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,468,359.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 258,350 shares of company stock worth $67,436,768 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Atlantic Securities lowered PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.68.

PYPL stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $239.05. The company had a trading volume of 16,830,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,358,280. The firm has a market cap of $279.97 billion, a PE ratio of 90.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $309.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $262.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

