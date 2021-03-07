Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Invests $8.73 Million in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 88,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,732,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Stephens initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $91.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.25.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $3,187,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,501,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 32,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $3,097,285.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,990,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,213 shares of company stock worth $6,471,040. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

COF stock traded up $1.76 on Friday, hitting $127.70. 4,443,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,779,501. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $128.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $58.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 13.23%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

