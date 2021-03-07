Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. decreased its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,319 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 1,944 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in SEA were worth $2,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SEA by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SEA by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 9,580 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter worth $20,502,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of SEA by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 121,325 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $24,150,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter worth $6,424,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Get SEA alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SE shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on SEA from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on SEA in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on SEA from $166.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on SEA from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.00.

Shares of SE traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $229.76. 9,360,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,277,023. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $246.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $35.61 and a twelve month high of $285.00. The company has a market capitalization of $75.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.15 and a beta of 1.36.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 144.79% and a negative net margin of 38.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SEA

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

Read More: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.