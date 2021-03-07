Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Purchases 1,224,667 Shares of Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its position in shares of Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) by 1,036.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,342,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,224,667 shares during the quarter. Youdao comprises approximately 1.1% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owned about 1.20% of Youdao worth $35,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Youdao during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $370,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Youdao during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Youdao by 148.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 440,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,313,000 after buying an additional 262,951 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Youdao during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Youdao by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 6,123 shares during the period. 14.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DAO traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 439,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,154. Youdao, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.84 and a fifty-two week high of $47.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.07 and a beta of -0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.46.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($3.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.61) by $0.68. The business had revenue of $169.62 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Youdao, Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Youdao from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Youdao from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Youdao has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.88.

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; Youdao Cloudnote, an independent notetaking tool that offers a suite of features for users to make a note of their ideas and inspirations anytime and anywhere; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

