Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Purchases 20,644 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 71.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,644 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RWC Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 4,654,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,033,000 after acquiring an additional 376,013 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter worth $414,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 296,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,756,000 after purchasing an additional 5,854 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 14,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 533,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,147,000 after purchasing an additional 11,421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $42.50 to $43.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.06.

NYSE:GOLD traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $19.84. The stock had a trading volume of 20,863,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,636,350. The company has a market capitalization of $35.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $12.65 and a 1-year high of $31.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.70.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 5.63%. Sell-side analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

Further Reading: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.