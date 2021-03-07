Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Purchases 45,836 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its position in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 589,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,836 shares during the period. Capri accounts for approximately 0.8% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owned about 0.39% of Capri worth $24,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Capri during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Capri during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Capri during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Capri by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Capri during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. 84.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CPRI shares. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Capri from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Capri from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Capri from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.74.

NYSE:CPRI traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.70. 1,438,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,395,391. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $5.42 and a 12 month high of $49.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.87 and a 200 day moving average of $32.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of -17.60, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.31.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Capri had a negative net margin of 9.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.13%. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

