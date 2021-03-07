Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 124,409 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $9,353,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,092 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,472,000 after buying an additional 6,234 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,670 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 11,646 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,663,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $200,229,000 after acquiring an additional 100,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.9% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 98,869 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

NASDAQ MU traded up $4.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,329,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,705,164. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.62. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.13 and a twelve month high of $95.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MU shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.06.

In other Micron Technology news, CFO David Zinsner sold 9,051 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total transaction of $653,210.67. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,325,374.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 50,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 222,672 shares in the company, valued at $17,593,314.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,120 shares of company stock valued at $7,969,167. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.