Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Purchases New Stake in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 136,451 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,087,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 156.3% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 8,180.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,153 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the third quarter worth $273,000. 29.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AU shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $38.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank cut their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. AngloGold Ashanti currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.26.

NYSE:AU traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,244,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,260,455. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.48. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 12-month low of $12.66 and a 12-month high of $38.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.4805 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous annual dividend of $0.11. This represents a yield of 0.4%. AngloGold Ashanti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.79%.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates 14 mines and three projects in nine countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

