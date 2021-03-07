Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,963 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,137,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,400,355,000 after acquiring an additional 25,659 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,121,618 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,391,603,000 after buying an additional 710,474 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,945,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,674,283,000 after buying an additional 1,636,853 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,697,753 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,999,486,000 after buying an additional 166,207 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,008,483 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,504,333,000 after buying an additional 140,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Netflix from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $510.00 to $700.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 target price (up from $628.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Netflix from $630.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Netflix from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $580.62.

Shares of NFLX traded up $5.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $516.39. The company had a trading volume of 5,069,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,197,329. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $290.25 and a 52-week high of $593.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.29, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $542.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $514.21.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total value of $230,576,597.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,668,804.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 442,339 shares of company stock worth $233,359,064 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

