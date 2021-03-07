Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Sells 16,042 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 36.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 16,042 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $3,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $850,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,956,927 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,840,844,000 after purchasing an additional 753,492 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $405,000. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 10,203 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,104 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.33. 1,638,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,726,610. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.95 and a 1-year high of $110.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.89, for a total transaction of $269,362.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,163 shares in the company, valued at $979,433.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total transaction of $273,100.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,394 shares of company stock worth $1,007,112 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on YUM. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.29.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

